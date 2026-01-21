The United States President, Donald Trump, is among the world political leaders, big-name CEOs and tech pioneers heading to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

President Trump is attending in person for the first time since he addressed the forum during his first term in 2020, and he will bring the “largest” U.S. delegation yet.

However, the controversy surrounding Trump’s remarks on Greenland has raised concerns that the relationship between the United States (US) and the European Union could slide into what critics have described as a “downward spiral.”

Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has moved to lessen Canada’s reliance on Washington after Trump suggested the country should become the 51st US state, received a standing ovation for his remarks.

He said, “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said, referring to the US-led global governance system.

“Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.”

In contrast, the White House said Trump’s Davos appearance would centre on domestic economic priorities, particularly as cost-of-living pressures threaten Republican prospects ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

However, Trump’s expansive rhetoric on US global power, just one year into his second term, is expected to place Greenland firmly at the centre of discussions during his address.

Greenland’s prime minister warned on Tuesday that the island’s population of about 57,000 must be prepared for the possible use of military force.

Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled on Thursday to formally unveil the first charter of his proposed “Board of Peace,” an initiative aimed at resolving international conflicts, with permanent membership reportedly costing $1 billion.

Originally conceived as a mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, a draft of the charter reviewed by AFP indicates that the board’s mandate may extend beyond the occupied Palestinian territory.