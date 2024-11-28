Trump As Panicky Wedge To Declining Western Civilisation

Share

The triumph of Western civilisation after the fall of Rome over the earth was most unlikely event in world history. By the ‘West’, Europe and America are easily indicated and identified as constituting it.

Europe is one of the least endowed of the continents, what with its bad geography as it is hedged in by disproportionate body of ice and water and greater portion of its earth is one of the least fertile for food crops and economic trees.

But inspite of these relative disadvantages, it emerged, first by Rome before its fall in the 14th century and by European nation-states (Spain, AustriaHungary, Netherland, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Belgium, etc.) in the early 16th century, progressively to dominate the world. United States of America is a creation of Europe and the European civilisation birthed it.

If any predictions about the emergence of world culture to dominate the world, the most likely candidates would have been China under the Ming dynasty, India under the Mogul and the Ottoman Empire.

The Ottoman Empire that arose from the forces of the Prophet was so formidable that it had conquered the Middle East and the Mediterranean and effortlessly had taken the Byzantium Roman Empire seating at Constantinople in 1453.

The military campaigns of Ottoman Janissary was so formidable that much of the Balkans were taken and the Janissary forces was knocking at the city gates of Budapest and Vienna by the 1520s. Rome itself was threatened what with the terrorist activities of Ottoman galleys that disoriented commercial and trade activities in Italian seaports.

Islamic culture was in seeming unstoppable ascendancy and clearly ahead of Europe in scientific and cultural attainments and it cannot be an overstatement to aver that a considerable amount of European socio-cultural and scientific and technological heritage was copied from Islamic culture and civilisation.

But by historical faux pass which historians have discovered to lay with world power’s bid to strategically over-extend its power over vast territories and tenuously spread its resources to breaking limit which inversely harm and induce incoherence and instability in the state and its military forces.

In the case of Islamic civilisation’s bid to take control of the world and impose one faith, one language, and political order and culture, it was already succeeding and going beyond the reaches of Pax Romana (Roman Empire) when the identified error set in as it suffered military reverses at Lepanto and the ensuing religious schism between the Ottoman Sunni and the Persian and Iraqi Shiites resulted in infighting and plunder within the Islamic nations and their forces thereby weakening the Ottoman Europire.

As Islamic civilisation fell, western civilisation arose from the ashes of fallen Islamic civilisation but it was not a coherent system as the different European states led by Spain, Portugal, the Dutch (Netherland) Austrian-Hungary, Britain, France, Germanic states before their unification by Otto von Bismarck and the United States and Russian struggled for supremacy.

The struggle for supremacy led to several wars (some regional or local) which eventually plugged the world into two global wars between 1914 and 1945 in the World War I and World War II.

Western civilisation gave the world the industrial revolution and scientific and technological advancements that have totally transformed the world.

The industrial revolution and its accompanying scientific and technological development was led by Britain and other European nations. But the economic and socio-cultural competitions between these European states culminated in World War I and World War II which altered the world’s peace and tranquility.

These wars damaged the belligerents and it only took the intervention of the United States after the cessation of hostilities to reshape the world into its present international legal order with the United Nations and its specialised agencies and institutions to manage the system.

Since 1945, the United States has emerged the world-ruling super-power even as Russia (later the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) also staggered to the world stage as a world power thereby making the world international order bi-polar. Between 1945 and 1989, USA and USSR bestrode

the world ruling and controlling world affairs. But USSR by its own contradictions arising from its refusal to accept change and to adapt to world changing circumstances disintegrated in 1989.

Now the USA and its allies known as the Western world are ruling the world with extensive consular and diplomatic alliances and commitments which stretch their resources.

The world has been quaking under the yoke of a unipolar world as USA strives to manage these extensive alliances and commitments especially in the Middle East, Asia and South America and even Europe as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation demands great amount of attention and commitments from the USA.

The pressures from these satellite states and areas put much pressure on western countries as the socioeconomic and political disequilibrium and dislocations arising from neocolonialism that replaces colonialism in Africa and other third world areas have resulted in severe poverty and forced emigrations into these western countries that are relatively socio-economically and politically stable.

This emigrations over time have changed the demographics of these western countries thereby setting off zenophobic crisis and consequent violent attacks in Germany, USA, Britain and France. But the most threatening of these crises was the clash of cultures between the Islamic immigrant communities that are quite significant and the home-Christian society enamoured of Christian ethic and values.

It has been speculated that in the next 50 years most western societies, especially France will drastically change from Christian societies which cultural change of declining western culture to Islamic and such demographic change is such to have phenomenal effect that would produce cataclysmic consequences.

For some time, this demographic change has alarmed the native white and Christian Americans who adjudge these changes as life-threatening.

With Barrack Obama’s election as president, the white native Americans were caught off guards but since then they have vowed never to concede an inch of American soil and its socio-cultural and political system and this resolution could be seen in the election of Joe Biden and now Donald Trump which make the elections do-or-die.

