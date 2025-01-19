Trump Arrives Washington DC Ahead Of Inauguration Ceremony

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Saturday evening arrived in Washington DC in preparation for his inauguration as the 47th President of America and return to power for the second term.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incoming President flew aboard with an Air Force plane sent by the outgoing President, Joe Biden, to the Republican’s base in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump prepared his transition after winning the November 5 election over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 45th President is being accompanied on the flight by his wife, Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

READ ALSO:

Upon arrival at Dulles airport in suburban Virginia, Trump travelled to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on the outskirts of Washington.

Elvis Presley impersonator Leo Days serenaded the incoming president and first lady ahead of a reception for about 500 guests and fireworks display.

The 78-year-old president-elect is due to hold a rally with supporters inside the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday, the eve of his inauguration, as well as a post-inauguration event Monday afternoon.

Share

Please follow and like us: