Trump Arrives Israel As Hamas Releases All Living Hostages

On Monday, Hamas reportedly released 20 living Israeli hostages to the country’s defence forces in Gaza under a ceasefire agreement brokered by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump.

New Telegraph recalls that on October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan that will see the release of all hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line in Gaza.

President Trump, who declared the war is over, is visiting Israel and Egypt to celebrate what he called a “Very special” breakthrough in Middle East peace efforts.

“I think it’s going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It’s been centuries. The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Trump said aboard Air Force One.

In Jerusalem, the US president is expected to meet families of the freed hostages before addressing the Israeli parliament.

Trump’s itinerary includes a stop in Egypt, where he and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will co-host a summit of more than 20 world leaders to endorse the ceasefire and discuss the next phase of the peace plan.

It is gathered that all living Israeli hostages have been released. Under the US-brokered deal, Israel is expected to release about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for all surviving hostages.