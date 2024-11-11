Trump Appoints Tom Homan As US Border Czar

Share

The President-elect of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump has appointed Tom Homan, his former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as his administration’s “border czar.”

The incoming President made this announcement on Sunday, November 10 via his verified Truth handle.

He wrote, “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security”.

According to Trump, Thomas Homan will oversee maritime and aviation security, as well as the deportation of undocumented immigrants back to their home countries a key element of Trump’s immigration policy.

However, New Telegraph reports that this role doesn’t require Senate approval.

Homan’s appointment was widely expected given his wealth of experience and Trump’s vow to undertake the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

