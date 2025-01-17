Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Two Others Ambassadors To Hollywood

Share

On Thursday, the incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump announced that American actors, Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone will be his Special Ambassadors to Hollywood, California.

New Telegraph gathered that all three celebrity figures appointed by the soon-to-be 47th President have recently been associated with Trump and his election campaign

Speaking in a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the actors would serve as his eye and ear in the movie-making town and would bring Hollywood to foreign countries.

Trump’s decision to select the actors as his chosen ambassadors underscores his preoccupations with the 1980s and ’90s, when he was a rising tabloid star in New York, and Gibson and Stallone were among the biggest movie stars in the world

Trump stated, “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

