Trump Appoints Susie Wiles As White House Chief Of Staff

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, as the White House Chief of Staff (CoS) as he prepares to take office in January 2025.

Trump made this announcement in a statement made available to press on Thursday, November 7.

He said, “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.

“It is a well deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

According to CNN, Wiles brings a wealth of experience to the position. The daughter of the late NFL broadcaster, Pat Summerall, she is a seasoned political operative with deep roots in Florida.

Wiles has been one of Trump’s most trusted and long-serving advisers.

Following her role in securing Florida for Trump in the 2020 election, she acted as his de facto chief of staff during his post-presidency and led his 2024 campaign from start to finish, a notable achievement within Trump’s circle.

Her leadership was widely praised for delivering a highly sophisticated and disciplined campaign, which includes effectively managing and minimizing the influence of fringe figures in Trump’s orbit.

On election night, Trump publicly acknowledged Wiles’ contributions during his victory speech, although she opted not to address the audience at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

Her preference for maintaining a low profile has strengthened her rapport with Trump and his key supporters.

Wiles had set specific conditions before agreeing to take on the chief of staff role, chief among them being greater control over who has access to the president in the Oval Office.

