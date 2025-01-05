Trump Appoints Stanley Woodward To Join Legal Team

Share

The incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Saturday named Attorney Stanley Woodward to join his White House legal team.

Trump who made this known in a statement issued by his transition team noted that Woodward would serve as an Assistant to the President, Senior Counsellor and would work closely with Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, previously named as Susie Wiles.

Woodward, based in Washington, has represented multiple people in Trump’s circle over the years, including adviser Dan Scavino, trade adviser Peter Navarro, and aide Walt Nauta.

However, Trump also said three assistants who served in his first White House term would be returning: Robert Gabriel, Nicholas Luna, and William “Beau” Harrison.

