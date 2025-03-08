Share

On Friday, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) announced he had appointed some new ambassadors to represent the American government in some countries.

Speaking via his Truth Social, President Trump announced Amer Ghalib will serve as the US ambassador to Kuwait.

He also disclosed that Michel Issa will serve as the US ambassador to Lebanon while Duke Buchan III will serve as the US ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

“I am proud to appoint Michel Issa as our United States Ambassador to Lebanon,” Trump wrote.

“Michel is an outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade. Congratulations Michel!

“I am pleased to announce that Duke Buchan III will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco. Duke will play a pivotal role as we strengthen Peace, Freedom, and Prosperity for both of our Countries. Congratulations to Duke and his wonderful family!

“I am pleased to announce that Amer Ghalib will be the next United States Ambassador to Kuwait. Amer earned his M.D. from the Ross University School of Medicine and continues to serve his community as a proud healthcare professional. I know he will make our Country proud in this new role. Congratulations Amer!

“I am pleased to announce Lynda Blanchard will be the next United States Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy. During my First Term, Lynda did a great job as U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia. Congratulations, Lynda,” he stated.

