Trump Appoints Kennedy Jr. As Secretary Of Health, Human Services

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Announcing his portfolio in a statement issued via his social media page, Trump emphasized the need for a robust and transparent approach to public health policy.

The former Presiddent expressed his concerns about the negative impact of the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies on public health.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump noted.

READ ALSO:

Highlighting the essential role of HHS, Trump stated that the agency will be pivotal in safeguarding the American public from harmful substances, including chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives, adding that the appointment of Kennedy is part of a broader strategy to combat the ongoing health crisis in the United States.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration,” Trump said.

He added that Kennedy’s leadership would help restore confidence in health agencies by prioritizing gold standard scientific research and promoting transparency.

Trump emphasized his belief that Kennedy’s tenure would end the chronic disease epidemic and contribute to “Making America Great and Healthy Again.”

Share

Please follow and like us: