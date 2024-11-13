Trump Appoints John Ratcliffe As CIA Director

Share

In a major appointment announced on Wednesday, the United States President-elect, Donald Trump named former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, as the incoming Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Announcing his appointment, Trump praised Ratcliffe’s steadfast dedication to truth and transparency.

The decision indicates Trump’s focus on reinforcing U.S. national security through experienced leadership.

He cited his role in exposing controversial operations and advocating for civil liberties during his tenure.

“John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump stated.

He further referenced Ratcliffe’s significant contributions, including confronting claims related to Hunter Biden’s laptop and challenging abuses at the FISA Court.

Trump highlighted Ratcliffe’s decorated career by mentioning the National Security Medal he awarded him in 2020 for distinguished intelligence achievements.

With this appointment, Ratcliffe becomes the first individual to serve as both Director of National Intelligence and Director of the CIA.

The appointment reinforces Trump’s pledge for “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH” and bolstering the country’s intelligence framework.

This development comes as Trump prepares to take office after his victory over incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The move signals the administration’s aim to prioritize constitutional rights and maintain robust national security measures.

