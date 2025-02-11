Trump Appoints Grenell Interim Executive Director Of Kennedy Center

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Ric Grenell as the Interim Executive Director of The Kennedy Center, signaling a shift in the institution’s cultural direction.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, President Trump said Grenell shares his vision for a “GOLDEN AGE” of American Arts and Culture and will oversee the daily operations of the Center.

He also made it clear that certain performances, including drag shows and what he termed “Anti-American propaganda,” would no longer be part of the Kennedy Center’s programming.

“I am pleased to announce that Ric Grenell will serve as the Interim Executive Director of The Kennedy Center.

“Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center.

“NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!” Trump stated.

Ric Grenell is a former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence under Trump’s administration.

He has been a key political ally of the president.

His appointment suggests a conservative shift in leadership at the Kennedy Center, potentially impacting the types of performances and events hosted at the iconic institution.

