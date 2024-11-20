Trump Appoints Ex-Wrestling Executive As US Education Secretary

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has appointed Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to lead the Department of Education, which he has pledged to abolish.

The President-elect who made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday described McMahon as a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights.

The statement reads, “We will send Education back to the States, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”

Regarding McMahon’s experience in education, Trump cited her two-year stint on the Connecticut Board of Education and 16 years on the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University, a private Catholic school.

McMahon left WWE in 2009 to run in vain for the US Senate and has been a major donor to Trump.

Since 2021, she has chaired the Center For The American Worker at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.

New Telegraph recalls that During the election campaign, Trump promised to do away with the federal education department when he returned to the White House.

“I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education.” he noted

McMahon’s ties with Trump go back to her years in the professional wrestling industry — she said she first met him as chief executive at WWE.

