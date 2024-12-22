Trump Appoints Burnett As US Special Envoy To UK

Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States of America has announced the appointment of Mark Burnett, a British Television producer as the US’ Special Envoy to the United Kingdom (UK).
Trump made this known in on Saturday on his Truth Social handle
Trump, however, hailed the 64-year-old and assured that Burnett will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchange.
“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognitionof this important role. Congratulations Mark!”
Burnett’s appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, follows Trump’s tapping of Republican mega-donor and investment banker Warren Stephens as the US’s ambassador to the UK.