December 22, 2024
  2. Breaking
  Trump Appoints Burnett…

Trump Appoints Burnett As US Special Envoy To UK

Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States of America has announced the appointment of Mark Burnett, a British Television producer as the US’ Special Envoy to the United Kingdom (UK).

Trump made this known in on Saturday on his Truth Social handle

Trump, however, hailed the 64-year-old and assured that Burnett will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchange.

“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognitionof this important role. Congratulations Mark!”

Burnett’s appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, follows Trump’s tapping of Republican mega-donor and investment banker Warren Stephens as the US’s ambassador to the UK.

