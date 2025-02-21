Trump-Appointed Judge Shoots Down His Immigration Proposal

Share

A judge appointed by President Donald Trump has ruled against his administration’s effort to limit birthright citizenship, dealing a blow to a key immigration policy.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department’s request to reinstate Trump’s executive order, potentially setting up an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

Ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants has become a key priority in the administration’s hardline immigration agenda, following Trump’s decision to issue an executive order challenging the long-standing precedent, reports Newsweek.

Trump signed the order after returning to the White House for his second term, however, it has prompted a flurry of legal pushback from groups like the ACLU.

