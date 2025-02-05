Trump Announces US Plan To Takeover Gaza

Share

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants the US to take over the war-shattered Gaza Strip after Palestinians are displaced to neighbouring countries, and develop the territory so the world’s people will live there.

Trump made his plan known during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the White House on Tuesday for a bilateral meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that while the President framed the matter as a humanitarian imperative and an economic development opportunity, he effectively reopened a geopolitical Pandora’s box with far-reaching implications for the Middle East.

However, control over Gaza has been one of the major flash points of the Arab-Israeli conflict for decades, and the idea of relocating its Palestinian residents recalls an era when great Western powers redrew the maps of the region and moved around populations without regard to local autonomy.

Trump made this proposal even as the US was seeking to secure the Israel-Hamas cease-fire’s second phase, which is designed to free the remaining hostages in Gaza and bring a permanent end to the fighting.

Negotiators had described their task as exceptionally difficult even before Trump announced his idea of ousting Palestinians from their homes.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.

“As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece that we’re going to develop it.” Trump said.

