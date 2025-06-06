Trump Announces Travel Ban, Restrictions On 19 Countries

Share

President Donald Trump on Wednesday resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term, announcing that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven others would face restrictions.

The ban takes effect Monday at 12:01 am, a cushion that may avoid the chaos that unfolded at airports nationwide when a similar measure took effect with virtually no notice in 2017.

Trump, who signalled plans for a new ban upon taking office in January, appears to be on firmer ground this time after the Supreme Court sided with him. Some, but not all, 12 countries also appeared on the list of banned countries in Trump’s first term.

The new ban includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, reports The Associated Press. There will be heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Speaking at the White House yesterday Trump said the ban applies to countries that “don’t have things under control”, adding the travel ban “can’t come soon enough”. Meanwhile, Elon Musk had responded to criticism from the president. Trump said Musk was against his “Big Beautiful Bill” because of its plans to do away with tax credits for electric vehicles. As a reminder, Musk is the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla. On X, Musk said:

“Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. “Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” “Such ingratitude.” The exchange marks yet another dent in the tumultuous relationship between the twotime American president and the world’s richest man.

Share