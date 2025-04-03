Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent minimum baseline tariff for all imports into America.

New Telegraph reports that the new development will hit dozens of countries with rates multiple times higher.

Speaking at the Make America Wealthy Again event in the Rose Garden, Trump said the US has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike for decades.

Shortly after Trump’s proclamation, separate tariffs of 25 per cent on all foreign-made cars and light trucks went into effect, with auto parts also due to be hit by May 3.

Holding up a chart of the sweeping measures in the White House Rose Garden, Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called “Liberation Day.”

“This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history. It’s our declaration of economic independence.”

New Telegraph gathered that Trump’s tariffs triggered an immediate backlash, with US ally Australia blasting them as unwarranted and Italy calling them wrong while other countries have already vowed retaliation.

Meanwhile, Stock markets looked set for major volatility on Thursday, with Tokyo’s Nikkei leading an Asian selloff, collapsing more than four percent, and Hanoi shares tanking more than five percent after Vietnam was targeted with tariffs of 46 per cent.

