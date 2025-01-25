Share

The United States government under the leadership of President Donald Trump, on Saturday, suspended funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), sparking global concerns about the future of HIV/AIDS initiatives.

Since its inception in 2003, PEPFAR has invested over $85 billion in combating HIV/AIDS, saving millions of lives across more than 50 countries.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Nigeria, a major beneficiary of the program, has received over $6 billion to support its HIV/AIDS efforts.

READ ALSO:

However, the recent halt in funding has raised alarms about Nigeria’s capacity to sustain its progress.

A source from the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria revealed that the Nigerian government has not fully taken over the management of HIV and malaria programs, leading to reduced American support.

The freeze impacts both new and ongoing HIV/AIDS programs, potentially affecting over 1 million Nigerians who rely on PEPFAR for life-saving treatment.

Experts have warned that without prompt action, the situation could deteriorate further, threatening the health and lives of vulnerable populations.

Share

Please follow and like us: