Trump Announces Seizure Of Venezuelan Oil Tanker

United States President, Donald Trump has announced that the United States, in coordination with the Interim Authorities of Venezuela, has seized an oil tanker that departed Venezuela without US approval.

In a statement shared on Friday, Trump said the tanker has been redirected back to Venezuela, where the oil cargo will be sold under what he described as a newly established energy deal created specifically for such transactions.

“Today, the United States of America, in coordination with the Interim Authorities of Venezuela, seized an oil tanker which departed Venezuela without our approval,” Trump said.

“This tanker is now on its way back to Venezuela, and the oil will be sold through the GREAT Energy Deal.”

Trump however did not disclose further details about the ownership of the tanker, the volume of oil involved, or the specific terms of the energy arrangement, but emphasized that the action was part of efforts to enforce compliance with US-approved energy frameworks involving Venezuela.