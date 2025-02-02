Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has announced a major diplomatic achievement, confirming the safe return of American hostages from Venezuela.

President Trump who made this disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday said the American government also entered a historic agreement with the Venezuelan government on the repatriation of illegal aliens, including gang members of the notorious Tren de Aragua.

Trump emphasized the significance of this agreement, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening border security and addressing the challenges posed by illegal immigration.

“It is so good to have the Venezuela hostages back home, and very important to note that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their country, all Venezuelan illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua,” Trump said.

President Trump further highlighted ongoing efforts to remove record numbers of illegal aliens from the United States, noting that all countries have agreed to accept their nationals back.

“Record numbers of criminals are being removed from our country, and the border numbers are the strongest they have been since the first term of the Trump administration!” he declared.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration intensifies its border enforcement measures and strengthens international partnerships to address illegal migration and transnational crime.

The agreement with Venezuela is part of a broader strategy to ensure that foreign governments take responsibility for their nationals who violate U.S. immigration laws.

However, critics have raised concerns about the humanitarian implications of mass deportations, urging the administration to ensure that repatriations are conducted in compliance with international human rights standards.

As President Trump continues to implement his second-term agenda, this milestone shows his administration’s resolve to address longstanding immigration challenges while safeguarding the interests of the American people.

