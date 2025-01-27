Trump Announces Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia 

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Monday issued a scathing statement against Colombian President, Gustavo Petro following its refusal to allow two repatriation flights carrying individuals identified as illegal criminals to land in the country.

The flights, reportedly part of a U.S. repatriation effort, were denied entry under the directive of President Petro, a move Trump described as jeopardizing national security and public safety.

In his statement issued on Monday, Trump outlined a series of retaliatory measures aimed at addressing the situation.

He announced a 25% emergency tariff on all Colombian goods entering the U.S., set to increase to 50% within a week.

Also, he announced Immediate travel restrictions and visa cancellations for Colombian government officials, allies, and supporters.

Trump also ordered Visa restrictions targeting members of Petro’s political party, their families, and supporters.

Intensified customs and border inspections for all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds were also declared by Trump.

To establish his stance, Trump also declared the Implementation of financial and banking sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Trump called the measures “just the beginning” of a series of actions to compel the Colombian government to fulfil its obligations regarding the acceptance and return of individuals deported from the U.S.

He criticized President Petro as a “socialist leader” who has become increasingly unpopular among Colombians.

