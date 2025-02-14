Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariff Globally

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday set motion in place for new tariffs on other countries globally, an ambitious move that could shatter the rules of global trading.

New Telegraph gathered that President Trump directed his advisers to come up with new tariff levels that take into account a range of trade barriers and other economic approaches adopted by America’s trading partners.

This also includes not only the tariffs that other countries charge the US, but also the taxes they charge on foreign products, the subsidies they give their industries, their exchange rates, and other behaviors the president deems unfair.

According to Trump, the step was necessary to even out America’s unfair relationships and stop other countries from taking advantage of the US on trade. But he made clear that his ultimate goal was to force companies to bring their manufacturing back to the US.

Howard Lutnick, the president’s nominee for commerce secretary, said the measures could be ready as soon as April 2. He will oversee the plan along with Jamieson Greer, Trump’s pick for trade representative, if they both are confirmed to those posts and other advisers.

However, the decision to rework the tariffs that America charges on imported goods would represent a dramatic overhaul of the global trading system.

For decades, the United States has set its tariff levels through negotiations at international trade bodies like the World Trade Organization.

