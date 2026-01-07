Trump Announces Plan To Transfer Up To 50m Barrels Of Venezuelan Oil To US

United States President, Donald Trump has announced that interim authorities in Venezuela will hand over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the United States.

In a statement issued via his official social media account, President Trump said the oil would be sold at market value, with the proceeds placed under presidential oversight to ensure the funds are used for the benefit of both the American and Venezuelan people.

“This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States,” he said.

Trump disclosed that he has directed U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to immediately implement the plan.

According to him, the oil will be transported by storage vessels and delivered directly to unloading docks in the United States, marking a significant development in U.S.–Venezuela energy and sanctions policy.

