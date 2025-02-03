Trump Announces One-Month Tariffs Pause For Mexico

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has announced he will be pausing for one month a new 25% tariff on goods entering the country from Mexico.

New Telegraph reports that Trump and the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on Monday morning and agreed to immediately send 10,000 soldiers to the borders separating Mexico and the US to prevent drug trafficking and illegal migrants.

The announcement of the pause came two days after Trump slammed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% tariff on goods imported from China.

Trump in a social media post said that during the pause the country will have negotiations on the tariffs headed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico.

