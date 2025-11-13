Trump And United States’ Universal Protection Of Freedoms

The United States’ designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” did not come as a surprise because in President Donald Trump’s first term administration, the same treatment was meted to Nigeria.

But President Trump lost his reelection bid to President Joe Biden whereupon that diplomatic tag was staved off Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari met President Biden and promised improved protection of religious freedom and security to every Nigerian in the practice of their faiths. But why should a sovereign state attack another with a diplomatic tag of CPC whose treatment is in no way or nowhere covered directly by any provisions of statutes and customary rules of international law?

But that was then. Since 1945, when the international legal system was renewed and instituted as a result of the defeat of the Axis Powers by the USAled Allied Powers, the international law principles have largely grown to cover so many things which were not otherwise covered by international law statutes and customary international law. One of such ‘law facts’ is the crime of genocide.

Genocide is a crime against humanity and by statutes of the United Nations and rulings of courts under the international legal system; genocide is preventable and punishable by every state in the comity of nations. By reason of this legal obligation, any state will, if it can, prevent any person, group or state from committing this crime and may deploy its municipal courts to try any of fender and punish such person if found culpable.

This particular international trend is what is lost to many people and states that wonder how one state like the USA can take up the responsibility of seemingly policing the world to detect and punish the crime of genocide. International legal system is difficult to comprehend because of its fluid nature that makes seemingly contradictory principles flow together seamlessly in the same legal framework.

In the same legal framework, the principles of right are recognised alongside the principle of force or conquest so that an assertion of right may lead to deployment of force to force the enjoyment of the asserted right and vice versa. This contradiction in the international legal system has been responsible for the turbulence, turmoil and instability in the world.

This lacuna in Nigeria’s constitutional framework constricts legal freedom such that Christianity is not practiced freely in those Sharia states

Between 1750 and 1900, when most European states transited from feudalism to capitalism with its constitutional and political frameworks of rule of law and parliamentary democracy, those powerful states (Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Denmark or Netherlands and Germany) asserted the right of free trade and the political idea that powerful states can indeed conquer and take over weak states and that assertion of right supported by force of arms triumphed.

In pursuance of this new principle of international law, those European states held a meeting in Berlin in 1884/1885 and shared out Africa among themselves. Colonialism led to World War I and World War II and having been recognised as the principal factor that provoked the wars, the United Nations outlawed it as a crime against humanity. Apart from colonialism, the Allied Powers outlawed genocide largely due to the atrocities Nazi Germany committed against the Jews between 1939 and 1945.

Designating colonialism and genocide as crimes against humanity, the United Nations launched a detailed framework of legal rights signatory states to its charter must subscribe to, protect and enforce. As contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), these politico-legal rights were to be entrenched in municipal legal systems but there is a lacuna as there is no express protection of freedom of religion and conscience.

This lacuna was exploited by countries such as Islamic countries and communities to institute and enforce uniform religious legal and constitutional framework that constrict religious freedom and even such constriction has been extended outside the concerned countries such as Iranian religious authority declaring and enforcing death sentence on a foreign nationals such as British-Indian writer, Salman Rushdie.

Countries with a mixed population of diverse religious demography, rogue-states have been known to institute legal systems that restrict religious freedom and people are not protected in their freedom of religion and conscience. In Nigeria, the military law imposed by autocrats and their appendages has largely left gaps to be exploited by certain Islamic fundamentalists to impose sharia law which is immiscible with secular law operating in several Northern states.

This lacuna in Nigeria’s constitutional framework constricts legal freedom such that Christianity is not practiced freely in those Sharia states. Thus, we have two ruling cultures, one Islamic and the other ChristianAnimist, and both are diametrically opposed to each other with the Islamic bloc deploying outrageous violence to constrict the practice of Christianity in Nigeria.

The violent upheavals since 1980s Maitatsine, the 1993/1994 beheading of Gideon Akaluka in Kano and parading the city with his head, the killing of Mrs Agbahime, Deborah Yakubu and several other Christians in Northern states on unsubstantiated allegations of blasphemes condemn such denials of constriction of religious freedom and conscience as hypocrisy.

But in saving the Christian and others in Nigeria over restriction of freedom of religion and conscience, they may not in deed need a President Trump to save them if Christians can get organised and demand two things from the Nigerian State.

The first is changing the current constitutional framework with a constitution autochthonously, secular and freely agreed and worked out to govern the country with entrenched freedoms without derogations. Two, change the political infrastructure to entrench fair elections. If those demands are met, Nigerian Christians may need no outside power to protect them.