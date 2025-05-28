Trump Administration Seeks To Pull Estimated $100m In Harvard Funding

Share

The Trump administration will direct US federal agencies to review their grants to Harvard University, to potentially end or redistribute funding, as part of the White House’s escalating battle with America’s oldest university.

The Government Services Agency (GSA) plans to circulate a letter to agencies “asking them to identify any contracts with Harvard, and whether they can be cancelled or redirected elsewhere”, a senior White House official said.

The administration estimates about 30 contracts, collectively worth $100m (£74m), could be up for review. Harvard University did not immediately respond to a request for comment, reports the BBC.

On its website, the university says that its “cuttingedge medical, scientific, and technological research” has historically been “supported by the federal government” and other entities.

Touting the institution’s research on cancer, heart disease, infectious diseases, and obesity, the university website warns that “without federal funding, this work will come to a halt midstream”.

The White House will not revoke the funds automatically, but rather kick off a review of money Harvard receives from the federal government to determine whether that funding is critical in the eyes of the administration.

