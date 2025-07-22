The president Donald Trump administration has officially released long-awaited government records related to the assassination of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., nearly 60 years after his death. The declassification comes despite public concerns raised by members of the King family.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of over 230,000 pages of documents, stating that they have been made available “with minimal redactions for privacy reasons.”

“The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr. King’s assassination,” Gabbard said in an official statement.

READ ALSO:

This latest release is part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to declassify high-profile political assassination records from the 1960s.

Shortly after taking office earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the release of classified files related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The National Archives began the process in March with the release of documents surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which occurred in November 1963. In April, records tied to the June 1968 killing of Senator Robert F. Kennedy were also made public.

The release of the Martin Luther King Jr. files marks a significant moment for historians, journalists, and the general public seeking greater transparency and a deeper understanding of one of the most pivotal eras in American history.