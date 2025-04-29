New Telegraph

April 29, 2025
Trump Admin Fulfills Border Security Promise, Says Deputy Communication Director

Alex Pfeiffer, Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Communication Director, announced that President Donald Trump’s administration has fulfilled a key campaign promise to curb illegal immigration within its first 100 days in office.
In a statement posted on his official X account, Pfeiffer highlighted the administration’s success in significantly reducing border crossings and dismantling migrant shelters.
“Border crossings are down over 95% on both the southern and northern borders. Migrant shelters are empty, and caravans are turning around. Promise made, promise kept,” he wrote.
The milestone, marking President Trump’s first 100 days in office, underscores the administration’s focus on border security, a central pillar of Trump’s campaign platform.
The reported decline in illegal crossings reflects stringent measures implemented to strengthen border control.
