Trump Accuses XI Of Conspiring Against US With Putin, Kim

US President Donald Trump has accused Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of conspiring against the US with the leaders of Russia and North Korea.

Trump’s comments came as China hosted world leaders at its largest-ever Victory Day parade in Beijing yesterday – a showcase of China’s military might. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.” Trump previously rejected suggestions that the warming of relations between China, Russia and other nations poses a challenge to the US on the global stage, reports the BBC.

On social media, the US president also mentioned the “massive amount of support and ‘blood’” the US gave China during World War Two. China’s parade marks 80 years of Japan’s surrender in the war and China’s victory against an occupying force.