Trump Accuses US Senate Of Delaying Nominee Confirmations

Share

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has accused the Senate Democrats of organizing to obstruct and delay the confirmation process for Republican nominees.

Speaking in a post sighted on Tuesday, Trump highlighted concerns over what he described as improper tactics by Democrats to stall governance following a “historic landslide” victory by Republicans.

“We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees.

READ ALSO:

“They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon,” he stated.

He urged Republican lawmakers to counteract these alleged efforts, emphasizing the importance of moving forward.

“Republicans must not allow them to do that. We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!”

Share

Please follow and like us: