Trump Accuses Iran, Israel Of Violating Ceasefire Deal

Share

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was holding, shortly after he lashed out at both countries and cursed as he accused them of violating the truce.

Trump who was on his way to attend a NATO summit in The Hague, posted on his Truth Social app that “the Ceasefire is in effect!”

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt.” Trump wrote.

Speaking to reporters on the White House’s South Lawn as he departed for the NATO summit, Trump stated, “The two countries have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing, do you understand that?

READ ALSO

“Iran violated the ceasefire, but Israel violated it too.

“So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning.”

“I’ve got to get Israel to calm down. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before.”

If it holds, the truce would be a big political win for Trump in the wake of his risky decision to send US bombers over the weekend to attack three nuclear facilities in Iran that Israel and the United States say were being used to build an atomic bomb in secret.

The US leader had said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Share