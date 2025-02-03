Trump Accuses Democrats Of Deliberately Delaying His Nominees

Share

On Sunday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump accused Democrats of intentionally delaying the approval of his nominees, alleging that they are obstructing key appointments for political gain.

In a fiery statement, President Trump claimed that Democrats are “Purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees”, regardless of their qualifications, and stretching the process to the maximum allowable time.

He went further to assert that even historical figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln would face similar delays if nominated.

The president characterized the situation as “Disgraceful” and argued that Democrats are still reeling from what he described as a “Landslide loss” in the presidential election.

He warned that their continued obstruction would only lead to greater electoral losses for their party in the future.

Trump urged Republicans to ‘Get Tough’, emphasizing the urgency of confirming his nominees for the “safety and good” of the United States.

The statement comes as partisan battles over judicial and executive branch nominations continue.

