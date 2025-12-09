Trump: $72BN Netflix-Warner Bros Deal ‘Could Be A Problem’

US President Donald Trump has flagged potential concerns over Netflix’s planned $72bn (£54bn) deal to buy Warner Brothers Discovery’s movie studio and popular HBO streaming networks. At an event in Washington DC on Sunday, he said Netflix has a “big market share” and the firms’ combined size “could be a problem”.

On Friday, the two companies said they had reached an agreement to bring Warner Brothers’ franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to Netflix, creating a new media giant. The planned deal, which has raised concerns among some in the industry, is yet to be approved by competition authorities.

The BBC has contacted Warner Bros, Netflix and the White House for comment. Launched in 1997 as a postal DVD rental business, Netflix has grown to become the world’s largest subscription streaming service.

The deal, the biggest the film industry has seen in a long time, would cement its number one position. And in another development, Paramount has gone hostile in its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, challenging Netflix which reached a $72 billion takeover deal with the company just days ago.