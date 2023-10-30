New Telegraph

October 30, 2023
Truecaller hires manager for Nigeria

  • 49 seconds ago
  • 1 minute read

Truecaller, a global communications platform has appointed Ogochukwu Onwuzurike as country manager for Nigeria. The company said that she would be responsible for leading Truecaller’s go- to-market function, including managing endto-end operations of its expansion to negotiate and collaborate with vendors, service providers and local businesses.

Commenting on her appointment, Onwuzurike said: “A new generation of companies and tools are changing the way we live our lives today. On the back of the digital transformation wave across the African continent, there is a need to continue to build the trust, privacy and safety infrastructure.

“That is what I find fascinating about Truecaller’s mission Creating safe spaces, including digital and communication spaces, is imperative for a prosperous Africa. I am inspired to join Truecaller and other change makers to build that reality for my continent.”

