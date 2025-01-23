Truecaller Announces Biggest Update For Iphone

Share

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced the biggest ever update for iPhone. According to a press release, the new update now offers the entire might of Truecaller’s spam and scam blocking abilities to iPhone users everywhere, giving the iPhone the ability to identify all types of calls thus making it at par with its Android counterpart.

“This is made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide live caller ID in a privacy-preserving way.

This API uses state-of-the-art homomorphic encryption and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID,” the statement said. It further said: “Truecaller has now been in the business of filtering unwanted communication for 15 years.

This update can leverage Truecaller’s latest AI capabilities and global database to identify as many calls as possible. It can ensure that no call goes unidentified on iOS as long as Truecaller has any information about it.

“In addition, the latest update includes something that Truecaller iOS users have been requesting for a long time: automatic blocking of spam calls. Other improvements include the ability to search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app.”

The statement also said that Truecaller on iPhone now includes the ability to subscribe for a premium Family plan, adding that: “With Family Plan, you can share all Truecaller Premium benefits with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price.”

Commenting on the update, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller said: “We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone.

We see tremendous potential and growth in our iPhone user base and parity with Truecaller’s Android experience has been top of their wishlist. This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity.”

