Truecaller Adds AI Features To Tackle Fraud

Going way beyond showing just the caller’s name, Truecaller has now started providing deeper contextual insights using Artificial Intelligence (AI) on incoming calls received by its users.

According to a press release, the app now includes AI summaries of user comments which allow them to enjoy benefits such as flagging potential fraud, identifying likely spam and suggesting relevant business categories. “This information is delivered instantly, powered by advanced AI classification models and continuously enriched by millions of daily reports from its highly engaged user community.

This real-time intelligence not only enhances user trust and safety but also reinforces Truecaller’s leadership in the next generation of caller identification technology. “While the company also offers a Verified Business badge for official brand identities, the majority of contextual insights shown to users are generated dynamically by AI — requiring no manual labeling or business registration,” the statement said.

“While basic caller ID services provided by telecom operators have traditionally offered little more than a name (when available) and sometimes a simple spam tag, Truecaller, on the other hand, leverages AI and real-time insights, making it a far more intelligent layer of protection,” it added.

“People hesitate to answer unknown calls because they lack context and in today’s world, context is everything,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller. “Truecaller was built to solve this: not just to identify who’s calling, but to help you understand why.

Is it someone from your network, a delivery, a business or a scam? Our AI uses real-time data and contextual signals to give you clarity the moment your phone rings, turning uncertainty into informed choice. Knowing ‘who’ is calling is only part of the story,” Jhunjhunwala further said.