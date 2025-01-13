Trudeau Replies Trump, Canada Will Not Be US 51st State

Share

The outgoing Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau on Monday said the remark made by the incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s about Canada becoming America’s 51st state has distracted attention from the harm that steep tariffs would inflict on U.S. consumers.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports in order to use economic force to turn Canada into the 51st state.

Speaking in an interview with MSNBC, Trudeau reiterated that Canada has no intention to become the 51st state of the US.

“No American wants to pay 25% more for electricity or oil and gas coming in from Canada. That’s something I think people need to pay a little more attention to.

READ ALSO

“The 51st state, that’s not going to happen, But people are talking about that, as opposed to talking about what impact 25% tariffs have on steel and aluminium coming into the United States.”

However, in response to the threats, Canadian officials stated that if Trump follows through with his threat of punishing tariffs, Canada would consider slapping retaliatory tariffs on American orange juice, toilets and some steel products