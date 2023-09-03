Trudeau, Ford, Asekun Laud Drum Cultural Festival In Canada

Canadian Prime Minister, Mr. Justin Trudeau, has commended organisers of The Drum Festival, (Ayan- Agalu), for their commitment to cultural exchange, stating that Canada is truly a multi-cultural nation, made stronger and more resilient by its diversity.

In a message to the 2023 festival, titled “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage: As Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development,” Trudeau said: “The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the richness, beauty and diversity of African and Nigerian culture, and highlighted many contributions that Canadians of African descent have made, and continue to make, to our country in all fields of endeavour.”

Similarly, Premier of Ontario-Premier Ministre de Ontario, Doug Ford said Ontario was proud to be home to a vibrant African and Nigerian population, adding “this festival is an opportunity for Ontarians to celebrate the many contributions these communities have made to the cultural and economic fabric of our province. I thank The Drum Online for organising this event, and for everything you do to keep African communities connected and informed”.

The Nigeria High Commissioner to Canada, HE Adeyinka Asekun said, I am very pleased with your initiative to convene the inaugural Drum Festival aimed at promoting the prestigious culture of the Yorubas from Southern part of Nigeria. Cultural diplomacy is a cardinal aspect of Nigeria’s foreign policy and a very key area of focus of the Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa. To this end, we are therefore glad to confirm our support for this event.

The city of Mississauga in Ontario Canada was agog with the display of Nigeria and Africa’s rich cultural heritage at the maiden edition of The Drum Festival, (Ayan-Agalu) with the theme, organised by The Drum Online Media Incorporation, attended by eminent personalities, such as government functionaries, royal fathers, political and religious leaders, cultural enthusiasts, socialites among others, from The North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, especially from Nigeria.

Various dance groups from Brazil, Iran, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria communities in Canada and drummers played to the admiration of culture enthusiasts. People were fed with different kinds of local and continental foods. In his welcome address, convener of the Drum Festival, Prince Segun Akanni said the prestigious event could not have come up as a better time and moment given the avalanche of social, economic, political and religious challenges plaguing Africa as a continent.

He said there could be no gainsaying that the festival’s theme “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development- The Ayan-Agalu Example” is not only apt but timely given the legion of cultural erosion and neglect of core societal values that has pervaded most African countries, especially among the Yorubas’ of South West in Nigeria.”’ “Celebrating culture through the drums reinforces our collective desire and zeal to rejuvenate our moribund cultural heritages.

My involvement in the preservation, restoration, promotion of Africa’s and Yoruba’s cultural heritage and values dates back to over 20 years, an exploit which has taken me to over 30 countries of the world,” Akanni said. The occasion was also used to honour prominent Nigerians and Canadians who have shown support for Nigeria’s culture and heritage.

They include Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, Governor, Osun State; Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, The Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, posthumous award to late Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, founder, DAAR Communication. Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said “ I am indeed proud of the organizer and his team for this noble and legendary initiative aimed at revamping our indigenous tradition and culture from a state of near oblivion to a realm of global pedestal of fame, relevance, and glory”.

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife said, “The Drum Festival has its root in the kingdom of Ife, South Western Nigeria and is a symbolic presentation of our culture, particularly in relation to our social live, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence. I hereby congratulate my son, who is the convener of this initiative, Prince Segun Akanni and his team for their efforts in celebrating the Yoruba and indeed African culture”.