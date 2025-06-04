Truckers Protest Over Extortion, Seek ETAG To Tackle Scam

Share

Truckers have protested against ticket racketeering and multiple extortions by cartels on the port roads.

They called for the introduction of Electronic Tags (ETAG), which would help to prevent manipulation of electronics call-up system and illegal payment on the port access roads.

The protesters, who started their protest on Wednesday from Lillypond Truck Park in Ijora to Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, noted that extortions have affected port haulage businesses, leading to delay in cargo movement at the port entry and exit.

According to the truckers, cartels were generating call-up tickets and selling it at the black market rates of between N250,000 to N400,000, while trucks pay about N5,000 to N20,000 at 15 extortion points in the port corridors.

However, they said that the “Eto Call Up platform introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was working, advising government to eliminate extortion checkpoints in Apapa and Tin-Can ports roads.

The Chairman of Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC), Lukman Shittu said that those who were opposing the electronic call-up system in favour of old methods were those who had once benefitted from chaos and unregulated access to the ports.

Shittu said: “We just want to clarify some misinformation out there. People calling for a return to the old system are not representing real stakeholders. Those were the ones benefiting from the disorder that persisted in the past.

“If terminals like APM Terminals or ENL are not operating efficiently, trucks can’t move, and Trucks Transit Parks won’t release more trucks, leading to a backlog.”

The Secretary General, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Mohamed Sani Bala, supported the electronic call-up system, saying that it had eliminated gridlock and improving traffic flow along the Apapa and Tin-Can Island logistics corridors.

Bala said: “We want to appeal to the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to please reduce the number of extortion checkpoints along the port corridors as truckers are losing a lot of proceeds to the activities of the people operating most of these checkpoints.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer of Maritime Truck Drivers Association (MTDA), Afeez Alabi, rejected attempts to undermine the electronic call-up system, warning that any return to the chaotic old order of port access would cripple operations and reverse hard-won progress along the Apapa port corridor.

He noted that the digital system has brought transparency and order to truck movement in and out of the ports, exposing irregularities and significantly reducing traffic congestion.

Alabi acknowledged that while the system was initially introduced at a modest fee of N10,250, a black market has since emerged where call-up slots are resold for between N250,000 and N400,000.

