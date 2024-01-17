Truckers oppose Lagos govt over new fee at port roads

Truck owners under the aegis of National Association of Maritime Transport Operators (NAMTOP) and Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) have raised the alarm over plan by the Lagos State Government to impose new fees on their vehicles.

They said that the move by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Sola Giwa, may lead to crisis in the maritime transport unions. According to them, the only legal fee known and accepted by the transport unions was the Wharf Landing fee which came into law in 2007. They warned that any attempt by the state government and its agents to impose another levy would set the maritime industry on fire as truck owners and truck drivers would resist the imposed levy with the last pint of their blood. The President of NAMTOP, Adisa Moshood Olaitan, and the National President of COMTUA, Adeyinka Aroyewun, in separate letters to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, complained about the creation and imposition of a committee called Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Committee (LSTCC), allegedly established by Giwa and the Ministry of Transportation to extort maritime truck owners and their drivers. In their separate letters addressed to governor and the Lagos State Attorney General, the two leaders appealed to Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the brewing crisis by calling his lieutenants to order.

The unions complained of divide and rule tactics of Giwa to destabilise the maritime transport unions through the imposition of what they called an illegal committee charged with the collection of the equally illegal harmonised. Olaitan noted: “We writing to you today to express deep concern about the creation of a committee that is aimed at acting against the activities of our unions and associations in the maritime transport industry. “As a member of this industry, it becomes a matter of concern that despite our protest letter to your office and advice to the Ministry of Transportation against its resolve on the creation of this committee, we received through a letter of appointment from members of the committee a plot against the activities of our association. “The letter emanating from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, whose interest and partisanship have been greatly mentioned in our leadership crisis that resulted in the ongoing litigation, can best be described as a recipe for the crisis and the breakdown of the law and order within our industry and in Lagos State. “The members of the said committee are also members of the same association where the leadership contest is a subject of litigation. In the letter, part of the committee’s mandate is a collection of harmonised fee. This harmonised fee is not a Lagos State Government levy. It was agreed upon by unions and associations in our collaboration known as the National Association of Maritime Transport Operators ( NAMTOP) ; as such, the ministry lacks jurisdiction on such collection.”

Also, Aroyewun complained that the proposed fee as double taxation would bring untold hardship to his members, saying that the proposed collection of dues would not only cause financial hardship to the truckers but will also lead to a breakdown of law and order. He said: “The terms of reference listed for the committee contain the entire content of our agreement as a collaboration. This is contained in a letter MOT/ AG./2937/1/10 of February 13, 2023, signed by the permanent secretary, Engr. Toriola, as attached. This may be contentious and may lead to a breach of peace. “The individuals listed as members of the committee lost their bid to head or lead our collaboration in an election. Selecting the same person to head a committee with the same terms of reference as our collaboration is seen as a ploy to impose or sponsor these individuals to act in place of our union.