Truck Without Driver Kills Woman In Anambra

…As Driver Flees.

Tragedy struck on Thursday in Onitsha when a heavy-duty truck with loads of goods in a 40ft container sped off and crushed a woman in the process.

It was gathered that the truck driver fled to an unknown destination on sighting the incident along with his conductor and no one at the scene can identify the face or about of the said driver.

However, the driver of the truck was not steering as the truck was parked and people were offloading the contents of the truck when it skidded slowly and sped off.

While the truck was speeding members of the public present at the scene tried without success to stop it and the truck ran to an unsuspecting woman and rolled over her

The said woman was trapped by the truck while she screamed for help and the crowd made all attempts to save her but failed.

The incident happened at the Ezeiweka Road axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road, Onitsha, at about 3. pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that the rescue team from the Federal Road Safety Corps RS5.3A1 Upper Iweka Outpost, Anambra State, rushed to the accident scene along with the Awada Police team, and made efforts to get a crane to lift the 40ft container and bring out the corpse of the trapped woman and clear the obstruction caused by the accident.