A woman was crushed to death by a truck on Thursday night in the Dalemo section of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, as this was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Ogun Command.

According to Mr. Anthony Uga, the FRSC’s Ogun Sector Commander, who verified the event to NAN on Friday in Ota, the accident happened at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Uga clarified that the accident involved two people and a truck with the registration number XA 354 WDP.

According to the sector commander, the victim was killed when the vehicle struck the female adult who was standing on the side of the road, as a result of loss of control owing to high speed.

”The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital, Ogun.”

The head of the FRSC pleaded with drivers to never drive recklessly and to always make sure their cars are regularly inspected to make sure the brakes are working properly before using them.

On the other hand, Uga expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and asked God to give them the strength to beart heir loss.