Truck Rams Into Motorcycle Plying One-Way, Killed 2 Along Badagry Expressway

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday recovered 2 dead bodies trapped under a truck by a Barracks bus stop along the Lagos- Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

The Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that the 2 recovered dead bodies were passengers on a motorcycle riding in a direction prohibited by law ‘One-way’ on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

While these two motorcycle passengers died instantly, the rider later died at a hospital around Satellites Town where he was rushed to.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a truck driver while on a top speed lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

While the truck driver ran away after the accident, Policemen from the ‘Onireke Police Division’ took away the recovered two dead bodies.

Lastma Ogunremi Olanrewaju (Lastma Commander Area D) who led the recovery operations and his team immediately evacuated the truck and motorcycle off the road for an unhindered free vehicular movement around the Expressway.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan while warning truck drivers to always stop speeding however appealed to motorcycle operators to stop playing one-way including all restricted routes across the State.