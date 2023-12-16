Truck Rams Into Motor Park In Anambra, Four Injured

No fewer than four persons were reportedly injured after a truck carrying a 40-foot container rammed into the Asaba Motor Park, in Anambra State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident happened around 11.15 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023, when the truck driver was heading towards the River Niger Bridge.

However, the truck developed a brake failure and while the driver was controlling it, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the motor park.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Chijioke disclosed that those at the scene were grateful that no life was lost in the aftermath of the accident.

“We were fortunate that the accident did not claim any life. It would have been a serious calamity here today because there were many people at the park waiting to board vehicles.

“They fled as they saw the trailer dragging the other vehicles.

“However, four persons who were waiting to board a vehicle were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.

“The vehicles rammed into them in the process”, he said.