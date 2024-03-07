Truck Kills Tricycle Rider In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified tricycle rider has been reportedly crushed to death after the compactor of a waste truck fell from a bridge in Surulere, Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening, March 5.

The truck, owned by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), was said to be driving over the Shitta bridge in the neighbourhood when it experienced a mechanical failure while in motion.

The truck lost control and collided with a Kia Salon automobile on the bridge.

However, the effect of the incident led to the truck’s compactor detaching and falling on a mini-commercial bus and a tricycle on the ground level.

According to a source, around seven passengers on the bus escaped the incident, but the tricycle rider perished on the scene.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the event, saying its response team arrived in the area around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a distress call.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Wednesday, “It was observed that a LAWMA PSP compactor truck was involved in a multiple accident when it reportedly suffered mechanical error (disengaged propeller), lost control, and crashed into a Kia Rio Saloon car, registration number unknown, on Shitta bridge.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene was that the compactor thereafter crashed down the side of the bridge onto a seven-passenger mini-bus (Korope) and a tricycle (Keke Marwa), killing the tricyclist instantly on impact.”

The LASEMA chairman further stated that the deceased’s remains were removed from the scene and transported to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba for further processing.

According to him, all three vehicles involved in the various accidents were carried to the Iponri Police Station, while the LAWMA PSP compactor truck was transported to the agency’s yard in Ijora using its Heavy Duty Equipment (Elephant) at midnight.

“In attendance at the incident scene were the LASEMA Response Team, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Surulere Divisional Office and Officers of the NPF from Iponri Police Station,” he added.