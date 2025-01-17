New Telegraph

January 17, 2025
Truck Kills Family Of 9 In Their Benue House

The Benue State Police Command said a truck ran into a residential compound in Okete Village, Otukpo Local Government Area and killed nine members of a family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Makurdi.

Anene said that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday The PPRO said that the command has launched a full investigation into the incident and further information would be made available to newsmen.

