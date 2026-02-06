Truck Driver Knock Down Sweeper In Lagos

An operative of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), identified as Baba Ibeji, has reportedly been knocked down by a reckless truck driver at Eko Bridge, Lagos Island, in the State.

New Telegraph gathered that the driver of the truck was reportedly travelling at an excessive speed and suffered brake failure while descending the CMS Bridge connecting Offin Canal to Eko Bridge, leading to the crash.

The Director, Public Affairs of Lagos State Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq in a Statement on Friday said in the early hours of today at Oja Junction, along the principal carriageway by Offin Canal inward Eko Bridge, involving a heavily laden containerised truck which violently struck a male operative of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), while he was diligently discharging his lawful refuse evacuation duties.

Taofiq said Preliminary findings revealed that the articulated vehicle, reportedly travelling at an inordinately excessive speed, suffered a devastating brake system failure while descending the CMS Bridge connecting Offin Canal to Eko Bridge.

This mechanical failure precipitated a catastrophic loss of control, culminating in the truck forcefully mowing down the LAWMA worker before further ramming into and crushing a Toyota Camry with registration number FST 417 FS, thereby aggravating the magnitude of the incident.

LASTMA personnel, stationed within the corridor for traffic surveillance, swiftly mobilised to the scene. In a daring and life-saving rescue operation, the Officers successfully extricated the grievously injured LAWMA operative from beneath the mangled wreckage of the truck, decisively averting what could have culminated in a fatality.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to a nearby private Hospital; he was regrettably denied admission due to the critical severity of his injuries. He was referred to the General Hospital for urgent, comprehensive and specialist medical treatment.

It was also learnt that the driver of the truck immediately absconded from the scene after the crash. While LASTMA operatives succeeded in apprehending the truck assistant (motor boy), who was promptly handed over to the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) of Ebute-Ero Police Division, Lagos Island, for further investigation.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, expressed displeasure and vehemently frowned upon the reckless and irresponsible conduct that occasioned the crash.

Hon. Giwa further commended the promptness, courage and exemplary professionalism of LASTMA personnel, as well as other emergency responders, whose timely intervention indisputably prevented a tragic loss of life.

He extended heartfelt sympathy to the family of the injured LAWMA operative and wished him a swift and complete recovery, while reaffirming the Lagos State Government’s zero-tolerance stance on reckless driving, particularly by operators of articulated and heavy-duty vehicles.

LASTMA once again urges all motorists, especially truck and trailer operators, to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles, adhere to prescribed speed limits and exercise the utmost caution at all times.