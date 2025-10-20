A 19-year-old Marvelous Ugochukwu has been confirmed dead after a truck ran a red light and crashed into a car, a bus stop shelter, a fence, and a light pole at the intersection of Dewdney avenue and Elphinstone street in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, the teenager was inside the bus shelter when the truck struck it. A driver attempting to beat a red light struck a teenager who was sitting at a bus shelter, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident was described as a terrible scene. Regina police service shut down the busy intersection following the fatal crash, which occurred on October 13.

“The Regina police service has closed down Dewdney & Elphinstone after a transport truck reportedly ran a red light colliding with a car, a bus stop shelter, fence line, and light pole. “Several reports said a woman was waiting in the bus stop and was fatally struck.

“The driver of the car was transported to hospital, and the driver of the transport truck was reportedly taken into custody on scene by police,” Just Bins; a waste disposal firm notable for breaking stories related to Regina, wrote in a Facebook post.”