Truck Driver Crushes Cart Pusher To Death In Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday recovered the body of a cart pusher crushed to death by a truck carrying a container fully loaded with concrete stones in the Dopemu area of the state.

Confirming the incident, Taofiq Adebayo, the LASTMA Spokesperson in a statement made available to newsmen said the driver lost control of the truck while on a high speed and it fell on the cart pusher, who died instantly.

According to Adebayo, the driver of the fallen truck ran away, while LASTMA officials retrieved a photocopy of his driver’s license at the accident scene.

He said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today recovered a dead body of a cart pusher trapped under a fallen container at Goye by UBA inward Dopemu area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Badmus Abdul-Akeem ‘Zebra’ (zone 32 Dopemu Akowonjo) who led the rescue team disclosed that the fallen container truck fully loaded with concrete stones fell on a cart pusher who died instantly.

LASTMA Abdul-Akeem disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the container lost full concentration while dragging the road on top speed with another trailer before falling off the road blocking the entire brt corridor inward Dopemu”

Adebayo said a LASTMA official in the zone, Zebra Abdul-Akeem, alerted the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and policemen after a body was found trapped underneath the fallen container.